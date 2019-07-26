Australia women brace themselves to face English crowd

Melbourne [Australia], July 26 (ANI): Australia women are preparing themselves to face the English crowd, who are going to come in large numbers to support their national team during the T20I match between both the teams at Essex County Cricket Club.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner is aware of the support that her opponents are going to get but does not want to consider the banters as personal attacks.

"I'll definitely be fielding on the boundary but I think that's a good thing. I personally don't mind it, I know it's not personal attacks, it's them going out and just having a bit of fun and yelling out some banter," Cricket.com.au quoted Gardner as saying.Gardner also said she is excited to play in front of the English supporters."I'm really excited to see what the atmosphere's like, there's going to be a lot more English supporters there than any Australians but that's what's exciting as well," she said.Alyssa Healy added that the crowd gets 'right behind them'."It's a really big ground for the England team - they haven't lost here so for us it's a huge occasion and we're looking forward to it. I've been a part of two teams that have come here and lost. The crowd is really supportive of the English side and get right behind them. It's a really cool place to play, you feel the crowd's right on top of you," Healy said.Australia have already white-washed the hosts in a three-match ODI series. The one-off Test match between both ended in a draw. Therefore, after the conclusion of the ODI series and Test match, the visitors are on an 8-2 lead in the ongoing point-based multi-format Ashes.Although Australia have already retained the Ashes, three-match T20I series is yet to be played between both the teams.Australia will face England on July 26 for the first T20I clash. (ANI)