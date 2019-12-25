Australian cricketers play with their kids in nets ahead of Boxing Day Test

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, Australian players played cricket with their kids in the nets on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and posted photos of Australian players playing with their kids.



"It's kids' day out at the MCG today. Christmas done right!" ICC tweeted.

In one picture, David Warner can be seen bowling to her daughter while in another photo, skipper Tim Paine is playing with his kids.

Australia registered a massive 296-win over New Zealand in the first Test and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Boxing Day Test will commence from December 26. (ANI)

