Australian Olympic equestrian rider suspended after positive cocaine test

Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended just days before Tokyo Olympic Games for returning a positive drug test for cocaine.



The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed that Kermond failed a drug test. "The Australian Olympic Committee has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sport Integrity Australia as an interested party," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted an AOC spokesman as a saying.

The sport's governing body also issued a statement saying Kermond would be offered support following his suspension.



"Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021," it read.

"The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021. Cocaine is prohibited in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021."

"Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place."

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed. Equestrian Australia has spoken with Kermond and support services will be offered to him. (ANI)

