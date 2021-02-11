Australian Open: Ankita Raina, Divij Sharan crash out with respective partners

Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): India's tennis players Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina crashed out of the Australian Open after losing their first-round clashes in the men's and women's doubles respectively on Thursday.



Ankita Raina with her Romanian partner Mihaela Buzarnescu lost 3-6 0-6 in just one hour and 17 minutes at the hands of the Australian wild card pair of Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock.

While in the men's doubles category, Divij Sharan with his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay lost 1-6 4-6 against the German pair of Yannick Hanfmann Kevin Krawietz in the first round match that lasted one hour and four minutes.

On Wednesday, Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan crashed out of the Australian Open after losing to the South Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in their first-round men's doubles clash.

The wild card entrants to the competition won the match 4-6 6-7(0) in one hour and 17 minutes.

On Tuesday, Sumit Nagal bowed out of the tournament after losing a first-round clash. Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis defeated Nagal 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 and ended Nagal's hopes of progressing ahead in the Grand Slam. (ANI)

