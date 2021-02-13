Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev survives five-set thriller to reach 4th round

Melbourne: World No. four Daniil Medvedev on Saturday claimed his first five-set victory as he defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third consecutive year.

With this win, Medvedev extended his winning streak to 17 matches, which include the title at the 2020 season-ending ATP Finals.

Entering this match, Medvedev was 0-6 in five-setters, including his memorable 2019 US Open championship match against Rafael Nadal. But despite letting slip a two-set advantage against Krajinovic, the Russian steadied himself to triumph after three hours and six minutes.

In the third-round clash, the Russian outclassed Krajinovic in the first two sets and it almost looked like an easy encounter for the 2019 US Open finalist. But in the third set, the Serbian came out with all guns blazing and made a comeback by clinching the set 6-4.

Krajinovic continued the momentum in winning the fourth set by 6-3 but Medvedev came from behind and bagged the set and match without losing any point in the fifth set.

Medvedev will next play Mackenzie McDonald, the unseeded American, in the fourth round of the tournament.