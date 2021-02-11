Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin bows out in 2nd round

Kanepi beat World No.4 6-3 6-2 in a match that lasted just 64 minutes to cause what has been the biggest shock of the women's tournament so far. This was her 13th victory over a current Top 10 player, eight of which have come at Grand Slam tournaments.

"This year I think it helped that I got many matches in previous week, to get used to the conditions. And I also played many matches on Margaret Court. And I also played there today, so I think that also helped, to feel better," Kanepi said after the match as per the official tournament website.

The 35-year-old Estonian veteran admitted she was nervous about the match-up.

"After my (first-round) match, I came off court, and I looked that she was winning. Maybe kind of broke down a little bit because obviously I remember I lost to her (in our previous meeting)," she said.

"She's obviously a tough player and she's playing big. We'll see how it's going to go," she added.

Kanepi has also won six of her seven matches this season, having reached her first WTA singles final since 2013 just last week at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne Park.

She will next take on 28th seed Donna Vekic.

