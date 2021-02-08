Australian Open: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams progress to second round

Melbourne [Australia], February 8 (ANI): Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams progressed to the second round of the ongoing Australian Open as both won their respective first-round matches on Monday.



Osaka defeated Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

The Japanese tennis star was in no mood to show nerves and she wrapped up an easy victory. At no point in the match, the Russian tennis player had any chance.

Serena Williams also achieved a straight-set victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Serena triumphed over Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 and now she would be looking to go all the way to register her 24th Grand Slam win.

The American needs one more major win to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally. She has not added to her Grand Slam tally since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017.

Venus Williams also triumphed in her first-round match as she defeated Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2. (ANI)

