Australian Open: Serena Williams cruises into fourth round with 90th win

Melbourne [Australia], February 12 (ANI): American tennis star Serena Williams on Friday registered her 90th win in the Australian Open to progress to the fourth round.



Williams defeated Russian teenager Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2, saving two set points in the first set and overcoming 31 unforced errors in the third-round clash at Rod Laver Arena.

After facing a tough fight in the first set, Williams did allow her opponent to make a comeback in the second set and completed an easy in the encounter.

Earlier, Williams outclassed Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and wrapped up an easy straight-sets victory.

Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will play against Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday to qualify in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka thrashed American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1 in the thrid-round clash to set-up a clash against Williams. (ANI)

