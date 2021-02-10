Australian Open: Williams advances, Andreescu crashes out

No.10 seed Williams, in search for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, defeated Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-0 in one hour and nine minutes at the Rod Laver Arena to claim a third-round spot in Melbourne for the 19th time in her 20 appearances at the event.

Melbourne, Feb 10 (IANS) Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Wednesday eased into the third round of the Australian Open while 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu faced a crushing defeat to bow out of the competition.

The 39-year-old, who has played and won more matches at this major than any other woman in the tournament's history, improved her win-loss record at the Australian Open to 89-12. Her first-round victory over Laura Siegemund was her 100th Australian Open singles match.

"It's really about finding that key balance there for me," Williams said in her post-match press conference as per the WTA website.

She will now face Anastasia Potapova in the third round.

Meanwhile, No. 8 seed Andreescu faced a 3-6, 2-6 loss against Hsieh Su-Wei from Chinese Taipei in her second round contest.

"I'm just disappointed that today that was my all because I know I gave my all today and to me I think that was the most disappointing part and that was like my initial evaluation of the match," Andreescu said after the match.

In other women's singles matches, No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.19 seed Marketa Vondrousova also advanced to the next round.

