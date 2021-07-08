Australia's oldest living Olympian turns 100

"Frank is a true pioneer of winter sport. He's paved the way for many Winter Olympians and the truly amazing winter team we have today," said Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll in a statement.

Sydney, July 8 (IANS) Frank Prihoda, known as Australia's oldest living Olympian, is celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday in his home town of Thredbo village in the Snowy Mountains of New South Wales.

Prihoda was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia -- now capital of Czech Republic -- in 1921. After Czechoslovakia turned into a communist country in late 1940s, Prihoda left with a pair of skis and moved to Australia. He tried his hand in business but his passion for skiing took him to Victoria Alps.

He gave a glimpse of his talent there which led to his selection for the Winter Olympics of 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Another proud moment arrived when Prihoda carried the Olympic torch in Thredbo in 2000 and lit the cauldron in the village.

"Arriving in Australia in what I image would have been a very difficult time in his life, finding connection with his new nation through sport and helping to build the foundations of alpine skiing are outstanding achievements on their own. His decision to represent Australia in the 1956 Winter Olympic Games and solidifying his connection with our nation, was a great milestone for the Australian Olympic movement and a tremendous step for the sport in Australia," said Carroll.

Prihoda's centenary birthday celebration will have Olympic alpine skier Jono Brauer giving a presentation on his life. The team at Thredbo Resort has organised a special flare run down the mountain performance by ski instructors, ending in a fireworks show.

