Aware of Indian batsmen's strengths but will stick to what I'm good at: Jack Leach

England bowler Jack Leach is wary of the threat Indian batsmen could pose in the upcoming Test series but the spinner has his plans ready for the hosts' batters.



Jack played a key role in England's Test series win over Sri Lanka last month. The left-arm spinner has become England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, the Indian batsmen had put on a fighting show against a potent Australia pace attack which saw the visitors claiming the series 2-1 last month.

Jack doesn't want to complicate things and will be sticking to his strengths while bowling to Indian batsmen. The spinner on Monday said playing in Sri Lanka will help him in the upcoming Test series against India.

"Yaa we have been watching a lot of analysis of Indian batter. So, yaa getting to know how they play. I think they will gonna cause a problem I guess. I had that experience in Sri Lanka with guys like Angelo Mathews. I guess playing in Sri Lanka and in playing in those wickets is a good experience to draw on so soon," said Jack while replying to a query from ANI.

"I think it's mainly about sticking to what I do well and knowing that I have had the experience of bowling to very good batters in the world so I don't want to complicate things much. Obviously, I am aware of their strengths and I'm gonna be sticking about what I do best," he added.

Jack, who has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches, wants to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series.

"I think, in the last year or so related to COVID some things haven't been ideal. It's about able to adapt and go with the flow," said Jack.

"I have done some reflecting, bowled a few in the mirrors (laughs) but yaa obviously I am eager to get back out there tomorrow and get some training before that first Test," he added.

The first Test between India and England will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.


