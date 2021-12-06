Axar Patel has potential to play for a long time, says Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli feels if all-rounder Axar Patel focuses on his fitness he can go on to play for a long time for the country.



Axar Patel not only starred with the ball but also scored a fifty in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand before smashing a 26-ball 41 in the second essay.

Kohli lavished praise on Axar and said the all-rounder has adapted his game according to a format that forms a key for the side.

"Axar is obviously is an all-rounder cricketer. His skill sets provide a good balance to any team he plays for precisely why he is performing well for so long in T20 cricket and Test too whenever he is given an opportunity. The good thing to see is he is adapting his game according to the need of the format," said Kohli in the press conference after India's win over New Zealand.

"Which I think is a great sign, if he can keep his fitness levels up, if he can keep working on his game then you know he has a potential to play for a long time and that's basically the need of the hour in today's cricket.

"If you can't keep up your fitness level it becomes more and more difficult. At the moment he is going through a great phase and I wish him all the success. I hope he stays fit and hungry to play for a long time," he added.

Speaking about Mayank Agarwal's performance in the second Test, Kohli said: "Great application from Mayank. To play at this level for a long period of time, he has shown great character. We have all gone through certain stages in our career where we have had to bring that impact performance and he has done that. This will help him in being consistent for India in the coming years, he is definitely an asset. These types of innings will certainly give him confidence."

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. (ANI)

