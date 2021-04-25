Azam fastest to 2000 T20I runs, breaks Kohli's record

Azam, achieved the feat during Pakistan's 24-run win over Zimbabwe in the third T20I, took 52 innings to reach the milestone while Kohli had taken 56 innings.

Harare, April 25 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest to score 2000 in T20 Internationals, erasing his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli's world record.

Australia captain Aaron Finch is third on the list having taken 62 innings to reach 2000 runs while former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is fourth with 66 innings.

Earlier, Azam had ended Kohli's nearly three-and-a-half-year reign at the top of the ODI batting rankings. In T20Is, Azam is ranked second with 844 rating points while Kohli is fifth with 762.

Azam scored 52 on Sunday and put up a 126-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan, who remained unbeaten on 91, to help Pakistan to 165/3. Fast bowler Hasan Ali then took four wickets as Zimbabwe were restricted to 141/7.

