Azzurri extends contract with head coach Mancini till 2026

Rome, May 17 (IANS) The head coach of Italy national team, Roberto Mancini, has penned a new deal with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) until 2026, federation president Gabriele Gravina confirmed on Monday.

The former Inter Milan boss took over the job in May 2018, after the Azzurri failed to advance to the World Cup in Russia. The 56-year-old coach quickly revived the four-time World Cup champions as they scored 10 wins out of 10 to move into the EURO 2020, reports Xinhua.