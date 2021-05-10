Babar Azam becomes first Pak skipper to win opening four Tests

Harare, May 10 (IANS) Pakistan's victory in the second Test against Zimbabwe made Babar Azam the country's first skipper to win his opening four Tests.

Under Azam's captaincy, Pakistan followed their two home Test wins against South Africa with a couple of innings victories in Harare.

The No. 1-ranked ODI batsman will now have a chance to get back to his run-scoring form in red-ball cricket when he captains Pakistan against West Indies (two Tests) and Bangladesh (two Tests) in August and September, respectively.