Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record to become fastest captain to 1000 T20I runs

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the form of his life. Cricket fanatics are in awe with his stunning show in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, as he looks unstoppable!

On Friday, he added another feather to his T20I cap in a match against Afghanistan in Dubai.

While scoring 51 off 45 balls in Pakistan's 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Super 12 clash, Babar broke India captain Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest skipper to complete 1000 runs in the shortest format of international cricket.