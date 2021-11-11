Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to become fastest player to score 2500 runs in men's T20Is

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan skipper and batter Babar Azam on Thursday surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the fastest player to score 2500 runs in men's T20Is.



Babar Azam achieved this feat during the second semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Babar took 62 innings to reach the landmark while Virat Kohli took 68 innings. They are followed by Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Martin Guptill with 78 and 83 innings, respectively.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches. (ANI)

