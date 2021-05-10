Babar, Healy win ICC Player of the Month awards

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia women's wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy were on Monday announced as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) players of the month for April.

Azam managed scores of 103 and 94 in three ODIs against South Africa, which won him two Player of the Match awards, as Pakistan won the series. His performances helped him move ahead of Virat Kohli as the No.1-ranked ODI batsman, becoming the fourth Pakistan player to do so after Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, and Mohammad Yousuf.