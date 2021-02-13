Bagan chasing top spot, Jamshedpur going after top four (Match Preview 94)

Goa, Feb 13 (IANS) ATK Mohun Bagan have a chance at going top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table when they face Jamshedpur FC on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium. Bagan have already qualified for the playoffs, along with Mumbai, but a win on Sunday will give them a two-point lead over the latter, although Mumbai will still have a game in hand.

The odds are certainly in their favour -- while Bagan have been the best team defensively, Jamshedpur have struggled for goals all season, scoring just four in their last seven matches. And Habas struck a confident note ahead of the encounter.

Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas will once again be counting on the likes of Roy Krishna and Marcelinho to make the difference. The latter, in particular, has been in spectacular form since joining from Odisha in January.

Jamshedpur are currently sixth on the table on 21 points, two points behind FC Goa in fourth and fifth-placed NorthEast United. At this stage of the season, the stakes are high for Jamshedpur -- a win will go a long way in helping them secure a top-four slot but a defeat will put just as big a dent on their chances.

Coach Owen Coyle will need his attack to fire if Jamshedpur are to take anything out of the match. In their last game against Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur did not have a single shot on target before the late winner. Just two goals in their last seven games have come in open play.

