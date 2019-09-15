Bajaj appears before AIFF Ethics body, verdict soon

The I-League team owner appeared on Saturday before the ethics body after being show caused in July for his numerous derogatory, damaging, unethical tweets/retweets against the federation, its officials and commercial partners.

"He appeared and was given full opportunity to speak. We will decide on the verdict soon," the Ethics Committee chairman told IANS.

Bajaj was served the show cause notice by AIFF's Ethics Committee on July 10 and was asked to reply within 15 days regarding his actions and its effect on the image of Indian football and the federation.

The notice pointed at around 45 derogatory, damaging and unethical tweets/retweets made by the I-League team owner.