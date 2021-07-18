Bajrang cites footballer Ozil to discourage food wastage

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Coming from a rural background and from a poor family, India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia is against food wastage and has recently come out in support of German footballer Mesut Ozil for doing the same.

Bajrang, who is India's best hope for a medal in wrestling at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, gave the example of Ozil to discourage food wastage, citing an incident in which the German footballer was involved.