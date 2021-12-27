Bajrang Punia begins 26-day training camp in Moscow ahead of the busy season

"This is my first training camp after the Olympics and'I'm hoping this turns out to be a very good one," Punia said in a statement. "I've chosen Russia as its wrestlers win the most medals in the Olympic Games and World Championships. I will draw benefit from training with the experienced wrestlers here."

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia reached Moscow on Monday for a 26-day pre-season training camp, scheduled until January 21, 2022.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) has approved his trip at an overall cost of Rs. 7.53 lakh.

Jitender and Anand Kumar are accompanying Punia as his sparring partner and physiotherapist, respectively.

In 2022 season, Punia is set to compete in many international meets including UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"I have to compete in the Ranking Series in Italy and Turkey this February and then the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I'm going to give my best as my aim is to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024," Punia added.

