Balotelli would 'avenge himself' in Brazil, says Flamengo boss

Balotelli's arrival would follow a series of high profile signings by Flamengo this year, including former Bayern Munich right-back Rafinha and ex-Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis. The club also secured Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa on loan in January.<br> <br>Despite ongoing speculation surrounding Balotelli, Jesus revealed he is not optimistic about a deal with the former Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool player.<br> <br>"I want a No. 9 but as the days pass I'm realizing that it might not be possible, even with all the talk about Mario Balotelli," Jesus said. "It's fundamental for our objectives to have a central striker."<br> <br>Flamengo are currently third in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings, eight points behind leaders Santos after 13 rounds.

On Wednesday, the Rio side advanced to the last eight of the Copa Libertadores -- South America's top club competition -- by defeating Ecuador's Emelec on penalties in the second leg of their last 16 clash.