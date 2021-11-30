BAN v PAK: All-rounder Shakib returns for second Test at Dhaka

Dhaka, Nov 30 (IANS) All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday was declared fit and returned to Bangladesh's Test squad for the second and final Test against Pakistan, starting December 4.

Shakib had failed to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the Chattogram Test that Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by eight wickets. Apart from the first Test, he also missed the T20I series against Pakistan and the last couple of matches in the T20 World Cup.