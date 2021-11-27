Ban vs Pak, 1st Test: It feels great when your partner motivates you: Liton Das on Mushfiqur Rahim

Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 27 (ANI): Bangladesh batter Liton Das praised his fellow teammate Mushfiqur Rahim for motivating him as the former scored his maiden Test century against Pakistan in the first Test, here at Chattogram on Saturday.



Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique dominated the proceedings as Pakistan lost no wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

For Bangladesh, Liton Das top-scored with 114 while Mushfiqur Rahim also played a 91-run knock.

"Maybe they gave me a break to do well in Tests. I think we got the main result from the break after the World Cup. As far as mental preparations are concerned, I played a first-class match after coming back from the World Cup. I had this Test series in mind. I didn't expect too much from myself but I prepared adequately," said Liton Das as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I had plenty of small partnerships with (Mushfiqur) bhaiya. This one was a big partnership. It feels great when your partner helps you, motivates you. Together we overcame a tough situation. He kept telling me to stick around, especially when I was cramping towards the end of the day. He said it would be tough for a new batter. I just wanted to survive till the end of the day," he added.

Coming to the match, at stumps on Day 2, Pakistan's score read 145/0 with the visitors still trailing by 185 runs. Abid Ali (93*) and Abdullah Shafique (52*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 330, Pakistan got off to an excellent start as openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique took the visitors' score to 79/0 at the tea interval.

Both batters ensured that the visitors did not lose a single wicket before the close of play on Day 2. (ANI)

