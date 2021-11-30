Ban vs Pak: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique make good opening pair, says Babar Azam

Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 30 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday said that Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique make a good opening pair in the longest format of the game.



Babar's comments came after Pakistan registered an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series.

"The way they played after the first session.. but we came back well the next day and that's what Test cricket is all about. You have time to make a comeback. When there is a partnership we have to be more consistent with our bowling. But we had very little time to prepare for this Test as there were only two days after the T20s, but we are professionals and have to be prepared," Babar said after the game.

"I am happy the way he (Abid Ali) built his innings and he will only keep improving, also the way Abdullah played, they will make a good opening pair," he added.

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique went on to play knocks of 91 and 73 respectively as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test.

With this win, Pakistan has gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Heading into Day 5 of the Test, the visitors needed just 93 more runs for the win and the opening batters made light work of the chase. (ANI)

