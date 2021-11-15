Ban vs Pak: Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series due to thumb injury

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 15 (ANI): Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan which gets underway later this month.



The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on November 26 while the second Test commences at the SBNCS on December 4.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Tamim will miss the Test series due to a thumb injury which the opening batter had injured while playing in Everest Premier League in October this year.

"The fracture had almost healed but my thumb remained swollen. So we wanted to have another X-ray, which revealed that there was a fracture," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tamim as saying.

"Probably there were two, but it didn't come out in the first scan. The finger has gone back into the split. I can't move it. The whole process has to start again," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan T20 squad arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for the T20I series starting from November 19.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Moha mmad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.

Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course. (ANI)

