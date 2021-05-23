Ban vs SL: Ahead of 1st ODI, 3 members from visiting contingent test positive for Covid-19

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 23 (ANI): Hours before the start of the first ODI against Bangladesh, two Sri Lanka players and one coach tested positive for Covid-19.



As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lankan contingent are currently awaiting a second RT-PCR test. The first ODI, scheduled for later today, is unlikely to be called off, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka men's team arrived in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side completed a three-day quarantine ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign.

They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando. (ANI)

