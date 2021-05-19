Ban vs SL: Shakib and Mustafizur join team bubble

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 19 (ANI): Bangaldesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman are back training with the rest of the squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, starting May 23.





As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the duo was transferred from hotel quarantine to the team's bio-bubble after returning three negative COVID-19 tests. The duo was in quarantine after returning from India as the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended on May 4 with an eye on the rising coronavirus cases in the country.



BCB's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has made it clear as per the report that no "special considerations" have been made for the duo as they will continue to be in a bio-bubble environment till the end of the series against Lanka.



"The directive that they must practise while staying in a bio-bubble environment still stands. They are practicing while within the bio-bubble. This is not a special consideration. They have shifted from their hotel quarantine to the team's bio-bubble," Chowdhury said.



The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka squad arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. The squad is now completing a three-day quarantine before they play a practice match on May 21.



The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.



After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.



Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. (ANI)

