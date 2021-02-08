Ban vs WI: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of second Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 8 (ANI): Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final Test of the ongoing series against West Indies in Dhaka.



The all-rounder failed to recover from an injury sustained during the first of the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies.

"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration, it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in an official statement on Monday.

Shakib will leave the team bio-secure bubble this week and for the time-being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.

Last month, Shakib returned to the national team as Bangladesh named an 18-player squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

Meanwhile, in the first Test, West Indies debutant Kyle Mayers' double ton guided the visitors to a three-wicket win over Bangladesh on the final day on Sunday.

Debutants Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner lead the run-chase and bravely chased down the 395 runs target on the fifth day of the first Test. The second Test gets underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from February 11. (ANI)

