Bangladesh A squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-man A squad which will tour to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh A will compete against Sri Lanka A for two four-day matches and three one-dayers.

Mominul Haque will lead the side.

A squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Najmul Hossain, Saif Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz.



The series will take place from September 23 to October 12. (ANI)