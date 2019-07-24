Bangladesh add Shafiul Islam in ODI squad against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh added pacer Shafiul Islam in their squad on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

According to chief selector Minhajul Abedin, the team management has taken this decision due to hot weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

"After the practice match yesterday, the team management felt we might need an additional pace bowler. The condition in Sri Lanka is really hot now," ICC quoted Abedin as saying.



Shafiul played his last ODI in October 2016 against England. The 29-year-old has 63 wickets under his name in 56 games.

Earlier, Bangladesh announced their 14-member squad on July 16. The team will be led by opener Tamim Iqbal as the Mashrafe Mortaza ruled out due a hamstring injury.

Top-ranked all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das have been granted leave by the BCB after the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The ODI team members are Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarker, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Farhad Reza, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Colombo on July 26. (ANI)