Bangladesh agrees to stage all 5 T20s vs Australia in Dhaka

Dhaka, June 21 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will stage all five T20 Internationals against Australia here in Dhaka after Cricket Australia (CA) demanded that its players would not prefer a second venue owing to the pandemic situation.

All the matches of the series, scheduled to commence on August 2, will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur area, although initially the BCB was not averse to holding a few fixtures in Chattogram, according to bdcrictime.com