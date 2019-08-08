Bangladesh announces schedule for one-off Test, T20I tri-series

On August 30, Afghanistan will arrive and play a two-day tour match before the first-ever Test match between the side gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from September 5.

Zimbabwe will arrive on September 8 and play a practice game before the three sides take part in a T20I tri-series, the ICC reported on Thursday.

The first three games will be at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, while the second three will be back in Chattogram. The final will be played on September 24 in Mirpur.

While the suspension of Zimbabwe Cricket by the ICC bars them from participating in ICC events, they are allowed to play bilateral - or indeed tri-lateral - cricket against other ICC members. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Chattogram, September 5-9 Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, September 13<br>Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, September 14<br>Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, September 15<br>Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, 4th T20I, September 18<br>Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, September 20<br>Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 6th T20I, September 21<br>TBC v TBC, T20I Final, September 24