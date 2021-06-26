Bangladesh appoint Rangana Herath, Ashwell Prince as consultants

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as team's consultants for spin bowling and batting respectively.



Herath will join the Bangladesh coaching team in Zimbabwe and will be in the role until the end of Bangladesh's campaign in this year's ICC T20 World Cup

Prince has reached an agreement with the BCB to work with the Bangladeshi batsmen for the tour of Zimbabwe 2021.

The 43-year-old Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets taken in a remarkable career lasting two decades, is an ICC/SLC Level 3 coach specialising in spin bowling.

Left-hander Prince has been capped 119 times by South Africa in the three formats. The 44-year-old is also a Level 3 coach who has worked as the batting consultant for South Africa A and had also been the A side's interim-Head Coach.

Meanwhile, Star all-rounder Mahmudullah has been included in the Bangladesh Test squad for the Zimbabwe series which gets underway next month.

The Bangladesh T20 Captain makes a return to the Test team after 16 months having played his previous match in February 2020 against Pakistan.

Bangladesh is slated to leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. (ANI)

