Bangladesh beat NZ by four wickets to take 2-0 series lead

Dhaka, Sep 3 (IANS) Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by four runs in the second T20 International to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series here at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium on Friday.

On a wicket, which did not support strokeplay, the home team scored 141/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Openers Mohammed Naim (39) and Liton Das (33) added 59 in just under 10 overs. Captain Mahmudullah scored unbeaten 37 off 32 deliveries.