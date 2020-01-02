Bangladesh can reach World Cup finals, says U-19 captain Akbar Ali

London [UK], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 matches, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali has exuded confidence, saying that his side has the capability to reach the final.

"We believe that we can even reach the tournament final. We can do something good," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akbar Ali as saying.

Bangladesh has won 18 out of their last 30 matches including series wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.



Ali said that expectations have increased since the team is performing well against tough opponents.

"We have been playing good cricket recently, which is possibly why there are raised expectations," Akbar said.

He said that the team has trained well and "our first target is to get through the knockout stage."

"We are not looking at results, and neither are we looking too far ahead. We are focused on making the knockout stage, and then taking it to match by match. We trained in grass wickets in Bogra and we will have a camp in Potchefstroom just ahead of the World Cup campaign," he said.

Bangladesh is placed in Group C alongside Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Scotland.

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in their opening match on January 18 at Senwes Park. (ANI)