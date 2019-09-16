Bangladesh changes squad for rest of T20I tri-nation series

Dubai [UAE], Sept 16 (ANI): After facing a 25-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the ongoing T20I tri-nation series, Bangladesh have tweaked their squad for the rest of the matches on Monday.

Bangla Tigers have called Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam, the two experienced fast bowlers. Meanwhile, they've dropped the axe on Soumya Sarkar, who hasn't had a great run of form recently, International Cricket Council reported.

They've also left out off-spinner Mahedi Hasan as well as fast bowlers Abu Hider and Yeasin Arafat, who were yet to feature in any of Bangladesh's two games so far.Youngsters Najmul Hossain, Aminul Islam, and Mohammad Naim included in the squad.Najmul has represented Bangladesh in the other two formats while he is yet to make his debut in the shortest format. Whereas all-rounder Aminul and opening batsman Naim are yet to wear Bangladesh colours across formats.Bangladesh are at the second position of the points table in the tri-nation series as they lost one game and won one.Squad for the rest of the tri-nation series: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim Shaikh, Aminul Islam, and Najmul Hossain.Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in their next match on September 18. (ANI)