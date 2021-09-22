Bangladesh Cricket Board elections to be held on October 6

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 22 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that its board of directors' elections will be held on October 6.

The announcement was made by the election commission and it came hours after BCB president Nazmul Hassan made it public knowledge that 171 councillors have registered to vote for 23 out of 25 directors in office, after three exemptions, reported ESPNcricinfo.



The National Sports Council, the government's overseer of all sporting federations in the country, will be selecting the other two directors.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the elections will go ahead in three categories: 71 councillors from the country's seven divisions and 64 districts will elect ten directors from among themselves.

58 councillors from the Dhaka clubs will also elect 12 directors. One director will be elected from the third category of former cricketers and national captains, various educational institutions, security forces and NSC nominated councillors.

The election slated to be held on October 6 is likely to be a formality with most of the directors expected to return.

"I don't have a panel this year. Anyone can contest the election. I am hopeful there'll be an election this year. If I win, I will become a director. I don't want to be the board president. I will be there for support," said Hassan. (ANI)