Bangladesh drops Mehidy Hasan for 1st 2 tri-series matches

Hasan had a poor outing in the ODI series in Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh lost 0-3. In the three-matches he played in that series, Hasan could scalp only two wickets.

Even in the home T20I series against West Indies in December last year which Bangladesh lost, the 21-year-old could pick just one wicket in the three matches he played.

The tri-series will begin with the opening match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Friday in Mirpur.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Taijul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasin Arafat Mishu.