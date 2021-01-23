Bangladesh focusing on winning 'as much as possible': BCB chief

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 23 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that hosts are unlikely to make any changes for the third ODI against West Indies despite having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



Those results have given Bangladesh a head start in the ICC World Cup Super League, and they are currently third on the table behind Australia and England. The top eight teams (including hosts India) will gain direct entry to the 2023 World Cup, while the bottom five will have to play in a qualifying event in Zimbabwe along with teams from the lower divisions of the qualification pathway.

"There may be changes in the XI, but we don't want to underestimate anyone. I would like you to remember that this is the start of the ICC Super League. We have already got 20 points. Every match is very important, so we can't take anything for granted. We want to qualify to the World Cup directly, so we are taking every game seriously," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying.

"This is a very important game because we are mostly facing strong teams in overseas conditions. We have defeated India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand at home, but we haven't won much abroad. So we have to take every game seriously, and win as much as possible," he added.

Hassan is impressed with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban and captain Tamim Iqbal's consistency in ODI cricket.

"If you ask me about performance, Shakib and the rest have bowled well. I am impressed with the bowling. Tamim has been consistent, and Shakib, about whom we were so worried, seems to be returning to form quickly too," he said.

"We have a good team on our hands. There was a time when we couldn't find a substitute for a player who got injured but believe me, the captain, coach, and selectors now have a hard time finding out who to leave out from the XI. We have a number of options for each position," he added.

The third ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies will be played in Chattogram on Monday. (ANI)

