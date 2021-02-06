Bangladesh inch closer to victory vs Windies after Mominul ton

Chattogram, Feb 6 (IANS) Bangladesh inched closer to victory on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies on Saturday. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets as the visitors ended the day on 110/3, chasing a target of 395.

Earlier, Bangladesh started the day with the overnight score of 47/3. Mushfiqur Rahim added eight more runs to his tally before being dismissed by Rahkeem Cornwall for 18. From then, captain Mominul Haque rescued his side with the help of Liton Das. The pair added a valuable 133 runs to power Bangladesh to a big lead. Jomel Warrican finally broke the partnership after lunch break by dismissing Liton for 69.