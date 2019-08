Bangladesh names 14-member squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 11 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday named 14-woman squad for the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Salma Khatun will lead the team. The board also named three stand-by players.

Suraya Azmim, Lata Mondal, and Sharmin Akter Supta are the three stand-by players.



Squad: Salma Khatun (c), Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fargana Haque, Sanjida Islam, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Shaila Sharmin, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana (wk).

The T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 will be played in Scotland from August 31 to September 7. (ANI)