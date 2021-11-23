Bangladesh, Pakistan players move up in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Dubai [UAE], November 23 (ANI): Bangladesh batters Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed have made notable gains in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after helping their team beat Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 Group B match in Harare on Sunday.



Fargana's steady 45 that laid the foundation for the three-wicket win, helped her gain one slot to reach 25th position in the latest weekly update to the women's rankings, carried out on Tuesdays. Rumana's unbeaten 50, which got the team over the line with two balls to spare, has lifted her five places to 29th position.

Off-spinner Salma Khatun is up to four places to 35th among bowlers while left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has progressed four slots to 41st position after their team's opening match in the nine-team tournament being played across four venues in Harare with three teams due to book spots in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand in March-April.

For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar have made significant progress among batters after putting on 137 runs for the sixth wicket. Aliya, who scored 61 not out off 82 balls, is up to five places to 32nd while Nida's 111-ball 87 has helped her gain seven slots and reach 37th position.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu's two wickets have carried her four places to 17th position while Nida is also up to four places to 29th after taking one for 17 in 10 overs. Anam Amin has gone from 43rd to 40th position. (ANI)

