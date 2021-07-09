Bangladesh spinners catch Zim batsmen in a web

Harare, July 9 (IANS) Bangladesh took stranglehold of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe after spinners Mehidy Hasan (5/82) and Shakib al Hasan (4/82) ran through the home sides innings on the third day to give their side a 192-run lead on first innings.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 45 without loss in their second innings, with an overall lead of 237.