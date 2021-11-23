Bangladesh team really needs to do some soul searching, says Shahid Afridi

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 23 (ANI): Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi feels the Bangladesh team need better wickets to showcase their talent rather than competing on poor pitches and giving "ordinary" performances in World Cups.



Mohammad Rizwan (40) and Haider Ali (45) starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the third and final T20I here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Afridi congratulated Pakistan on the victory and said the side needs to carry the winning momentum.

"Congratulations Pakistan!! A bit too close for comfort at the end. Great to see the team maintain winning ways, so important for a team to carry on the winning momentum," Afridi tweeted.

The former Pakistan skipper also pointed out that Bangladesh "desperately" need better pitches if they want to improve as a team.

"Bangladesh really need to do some soul searching, do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad and in World Cups? They have great talent and passion for the game but desperately need better pitches if they want to progress," Afridi tweeted.

With this win, Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in a two-match Test series, beginning on Friday in Chittagong. (ANI)

