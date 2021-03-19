Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 19 (ANI): Bangladesh will be playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, announced Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday. Both the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.



Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12. The first Test will be played from April 21 to 25 and the second will be played from April 29 to May 3.

Bangladesh was initially scheduled to play three Tests in July 2020. The series was rescheduled to be played in October-November but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is currently in the West Indies, participating in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The limited-overs leg of the tour has been completed with the Test series scheduled to start from March 21.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, is in New Zealand where both teams will play three ODIs and as many T20Is between March 20 to April 1.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are out of contention to play the WTC final. India and New Zealand are slated to face each other in the summit clash, set to be played from June 18-22 in Southampton. (ANI)

