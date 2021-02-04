Bangladesh tour of NZ pushed back by seven days due to Covid-19

Auckland, Feb 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's limited-overs tour of New Zealand, beginning with three ODIs, will now begin on March 20 instead of March 13, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday.

According to an official release from NZC, the T20I series -- originally scheduled to be played between March 23 and 28 -- will now be played as double headers alongside New Zealand women's T20I series against Australia between March 28 and April 1.