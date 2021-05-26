Bangladesh wicketkeeper Rahim asks bowler to obstruct SL batsman

Rahim, a former skipper, asked spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz to obstruct Sri Lanka No. 3 batsman Pathum Nissanka during running between wickets.

Dhaka, May 26 (IANS) Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 125 off 127 balls that helped his team win second ODI and series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, saw his century get overshadowed by questionable behaviour on field.

"When he is running, come in front of him," Rahim was heard telling Miraz on stump mic.

Bangladesh won the match by 103 runs through D/L method. Sri Lanka made 141 for 9 in 40 overs in response to Bangladesh's 246 all out in 48.1 overs.

Rahim was elated after the performance but felt that others need to perform with the bat.

"I think Tamim [Iqbal] and Shakib [Al Hasan] score regularly and as they had a bad day, players like Liton, Afif and Mossadek should have grabbed the opportunity," he said.

"If there are seven to eight performers it becomes easy. They should be more selective with their shot selection and must know when to play low risk shot and when to play high risk shot. I think they (juniors) need to contribute or else it becomes difficult for us."

-- IANS

kh/