Bangladesh, Zimbabwe T20I series advanced

Harare, July 19 (IANS) The T20 International series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has been advanced due to the challenges faced by the tour's broadcast company, the Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Monday.

"@ZimCricketv and @BCBtigers have agreed to bring forward their T20I series. The matches will now be played on 22, 23 and 25 July at Harare Sports Club, not on 23, 25 and 27 July as originally scheduled," tweeted Zimbabwe Cricket.